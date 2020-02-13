'Pure bitterness': Celtic fans spot what Rangers boss did in interview

Celtic took a big step toward besting Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers side in the title race.

Celtic moved 10 points clear of Rangers last night.

Neil Lennon's side thumped Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead, but the Gers, who have a game in hand, stuttered once again and lost 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.

Subscribe

In doing so, Rangers, who beat Celtic at Parkhead before the winter break as a big statement of intent, have dropped eight points since the football resumed in Scotland last month.

It's nowhere near good enough and Gerrard admitted as much during his post-match interview with BT Sport.

The Light Blues boss admitted that the Hoops were in the 'driving seat' and that they are simply 'relentless' right now - but he didn't mention them by name.

Instead, Gerrard referred to Celtic as 'other people' during the interview, and here's how fans of the Bhoys reacted on Twitter:

Gerrard can't even bring himself to say the word 'Celtic' in his post match interview. 'the other team is relentless.' Bitter — Garngadbhoy (@shamrockbhoy7) February 13, 2020

Seen this aswell mate pure bitterness ripping outta him said them they and opponents — Jamiebhoyyy (@JamieR_67) February 13, 2020

Gerrard admitting were relentless right now, and we’re in the driving seat. Although he couldn’t bring himself to say Celtic. — Peter Hendrie (@PeterHendrie0) February 12, 2020

Gerrard: “it’s tough while ‘other people’ are relentless.

That’ll be Celtic you mean slippy! — F/labotomist (@Pedro_1961) February 12, 2020

Steven Gerrard: "You've got to look at the form of other people*, that are relentless right now."

*He means Celtic, but the name must have escaped him. — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) February 12, 2020

He couldn’t even mention us .... ‘some people are relentless” .... Celtic slippy, our name is CELTIC — r3pas (@slowcfchawks) February 12, 2020

No class — Alan Byrne (@alanbyrne28982) February 12, 2020

Gerrard should be bitterly disappointed with his Rangers lads.

Less than two months since winning at Parkhead for the first time in nine years, the Ibrox side's title bid is hanging by a thread.

As mentioned, they have a game in hand over Celtic, which offers a glimmer of hope, but on this form there's no guarantee that they won't drop more points between now and then