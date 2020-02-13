Quick links

'Pure bitterness': Celtic fans spot what Rangers boss did in interview

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic took a big step toward besting Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers side in the title race.

Celtic moved 10 points clear of Rangers last night.

Neil Lennon's side thumped Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead, but the Gers, who have a game in hand, stuttered once again and lost 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.

In doing so, Rangers, who beat Celtic at Parkhead before the winter break as a big statement of intent, have dropped eight points since the football resumed in Scotland last month.

It's nowhere near good enough and Gerrard admitted as much during his post-match interview with BT Sport.

 

The Light Blues boss admitted that the Hoops were in the 'driving seat' and that they are simply 'relentless' right now - but he didn't mention them by name.

Instead, Gerrard referred to Celtic as 'other people' during the interview, and here's how fans of the Bhoys reacted on Twitter:

Gerrard should be bitterly disappointed with his Rangers lads.

Less than two months since winning at Parkhead for the first time in nine years, the Ibrox side's title bid is hanging by a thread.

As mentioned, they have a game in hand over Celtic, which offers a glimmer of hope, but on this form there's no guarantee that they won't drop more points between now and then

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

