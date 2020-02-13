Quick links

'Plenty of ability': Wolves coach raves about teenager's 'excellent' U23 debut

Wolverhampton Wanderers brought Enzo Loiodice to the Premier League in January in a potential £2m deal from Ligue 1 outfit Dijon.

January signing Enzo Loiodice is already turning heads at Wolverhampton Wanderers with U23 coach James Collins hailing an impressive debut performance from the Dijon loanee, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail.

The Paris-born 19-year-old is not your average Premier League reserve.

Loiodice arrived at Wolves last month with 21 appearances in the French top flight under his belt. So it should be no surprise that the former Dijon regular stood out, head and shoulders above the rest, as Wolves’ U23s beat non-league Leamington 2-0 on Wednesday night.

 

“I thought he was excellent. He looked like an experienced pro out on the pitch, which is a good sign for a young player,” Collins said of the France U20 international.

“He looks like he has plenty of ability, playing a lot of through balls and playing people through the lines and I thought he looked like he knew the role well, knows the game well and shows good game understanding, so I was really pleased with him.”

Loiodice already looks a perfect fit at Wolves, whose second string play in the same 3-5-2 system that Nuno Espirito Santo prefers at first-team level. The technically gifted teenager shone in his central midfield role, dictating the temp of the game with his excellent passing range and notable composure in possession.

And with Nuno handing first-team debuts to the likes of Owen Otasowie, Oskar Buur, Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao in recent months, Loiodice is almost certain to get his chance sooner rather than later.

The Birmingham Mail adds that Wolves have the option to make his loan deal permanent for £2 million next summer.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

