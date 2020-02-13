Quick links

Player urges his compatriot to join Everton as free agent

Nathan Markelo wants Manchester United winger Tahith Chong to join him at Everton.

Nathangelo Markelo has urged Manchester United winger Tahith Chong on Instagram to join Everton at the end of the season.

Chong is out of contract at United at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place at the moment.

 

According to The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have previously tried to extend his contract.

Markelo has urged his Dutch compatriot Chong to join him at Everton in response to a post on his Instagram page, as reported by The Manchester Evening News.

 
 
 
Markelo responded, as reported by The Manchester Evening News: “come to Everton.”

Good signing for Everton?

There is no suggestion anywhere that Everton are interested in Chong, but perhaps the Toffees should look into the possibility of signing the Netherlands Under-21 international.

After all, the winger will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Merseyside outfit would get a player with huge potential.

According to WhoScored, the 20-year-old winger has played 24 minutes in the Premier League and 164 minutes in the Europa League for United so far this season.

