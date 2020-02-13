'Pees me off beyond belief': Some Newcastle fans are ruing ex-Toon boss's decision

Two former Newcastle United players are flourishing below the Premier League.

Some Newcastle United fans are ruing Rafa Benitez's decision to let Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney leave.

Armstrong came through the ranks at St James' Park, while Toney arrived from Northampton Town as a teenager.

But the pair made a combined 25 appearances in black and white (Armstrong, 21, and Toney, four), before being sold to Blackburn Rovers and Peterborough United respectively.

Both players have flourished away from Tyneside, with Armstrong having scored or assisted 17 goals for Blackburn this season and Toney having bettered that tally by 14.

And this is what those of a Newcastle persuasion are saying about the pair's form on Twitter...

I actually wouldn't mind having Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney back at #nufc. Both serious performing atm. — Cass. (@JamesCassidy16) February 11, 2020

Glad to see them doing well just ****** is off beyond belief never allowing them a chance — Marco (@MarcoKairinos) February 11, 2020

Both better options than gayle muto carroll ! — Chrissy Mack ⚫⚪ (@chrismack_nufc) February 11, 2020

You could even add Jolinton on to the end of that list. The annoying thing with Arma is that he was always known to have good potential was always in the England youth set up and scored loads. Toney more surprising but ffs both have decent price tags now cho — Marco (@MarcoKairinos) February 11, 2020

How did @AdamArma9 get let go for a couple of million and we have Muto instead? Makes zero sense... #nufc https://t.co/XCx1ls3IRQ — Ben Spencer (@bmdspencer) February 12, 2020

I was a big Rafa fan but Toney, Arma and Mbabu all let go for coppers and better than options he brought in. Even great managers make mistakes I guess. — Nigel Pearson (@PearsonNigel) February 12, 2020

I know it’s different level but it’s mental how we’re struggling for goals and players we let go are flying! Ameobi, Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong! Surely these players would adapt and score in the Prem given time and chances? — Damon McRea (@Dameo_23) February 12, 2020

Yeh Newcastle let Ivan Toney leave and Adam Armstrong and kept Elias sorenson — mrbenjaka85 (@benjaka1985) February 11, 2020

Bournemouth now looking at Ivan Toney for around £13M. He's got 23 goals so far this season.



Safe to say, not all the decisions Rafa made were good ones, but I suppose that goes for everyone. The kid could just be a late bloomer. #NUFC — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) February 12, 2020

Toney, Mbabu and Armstrong doing well. Likely to mess up Woodman and Matty Longstaff too! — Marc Jobling #FPL (@MarcJobling) February 12, 2020

Though their success has come at lower league level, it is hard to imagine that either Armstrong or Toney would have fared better than Newcastle's existing centre-forward options of Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto.

The quartet, between them, have found the net on only four occasions this season.

Newcastle recouped a combined fee of around £2.5 million for Armstrong and Toney - £10.5m less than the latter player is reportedly worth alone now.