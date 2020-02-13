Quick links

'Pees me off beyond belief': Some Newcastle fans are ruing ex-Toon boss's decision

Two former Newcastle United players are flourishing below the Premier League.

Some Newcastle United fans are ruing Rafa Benitez's decision to let Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney leave.

Armstrong came through the ranks at St James' Park, while Toney arrived from Northampton Town as a teenager.

But the pair made a combined 25 appearances in black and white (Armstrong, 21, and Toney, four), before being sold to Blackburn Rovers and Peterborough United respectively.

 

Both players have flourished away from Tyneside, with Armstrong having scored or assisted 17 goals for Blackburn this season and Toney having bettered that tally by 14.

And this is what those of a Newcastle persuasion are saying about the pair's form on Twitter...

 

Glad to see them doing well just ****** is off beyond belief never allowing them a chance

— Marco (@MarcoKairinos) February 11, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Though their success has come at lower league level, it is hard to imagine that either Armstrong or Toney would have fared better than Newcastle's existing centre-forward options of Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto.

The quartet, between them, have found the net on only four occasions this season.

Newcastle recouped a combined fee of around £2.5 million for Armstrong and Toney - £10.5m less than the latter player is reportedly worth alone now.

