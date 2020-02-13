Quick links

Our view: Tottenham may regret not acting on Van der Vaart's transfer advice

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus v Ajax at the Allianz Stadium on April 16, 2019 in Turin Italy
Tottenham are set to miss out on Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax looks on during the UEFA Europa League Final between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena on May 24, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have missed out on signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

The Telegraph report Chelsea are closing in on an agreement for Ziyech to sign in the summer.

 

Ziyech is a player who former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart urged Tottenham to sign.

Van der Vaart said on Instagram earlier in the seaosn: “I’ve said it already many times, I hope, I really hope that Tottenham can buy Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

“He is a player that the squad need, they need creativity at the moment.He can score goals, he can give assists and I think for him it’s really important to make the next step. I think he would be the perfect player."

Now their chance seems to have passed them by, and he is set to join their London rivals instead.

This is a decision Spurs will have to deal with and face up to for the next few seasons. It's not like he's headed to a league where it won't affect them.

 

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v PSV at the De Grolsch Veste on August 3, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands

But they did sign Bergwijn...

Of course any regret over Ziyech at Tottenham is tempered by the fact they managed to sign Steven Bergwijn from Ajax.

In one way, Tottenham made their choice, although it's impossible to know if they truly signed Bergwijn over Ziyech in January simply because they could, and needed a player now and Ajax weren't selling mid-season, or if they genuinely preferred him.

While both players feature as wingers, they have different elements to their games.

Bergwijn can also fill in as a striker and did so earlier this season for PSV. This can be really helpful for Tottenham to help cover for Harry Kane.

Ziyech meanwhile can operate as an attacking midfielder, and would have been an excellent replacement for Christian Eriksen.

While Tottenham do have options already, Ziyech would certainly have improved upon them.

This versatiluty from Bergwijn and Ziyech means it wasn't necessarily either or, Spurs could have potentially signed them both.

One isn't bad of course, but it's fair to wonder if they will regret not following Van der Vaart's advice.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

