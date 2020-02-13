Our view: Tottenham may regret not acting on Van der Vaart's transfer advice

Tottenham are set to miss out on Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have missed out on signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

The Telegraph report Chelsea are closing in on an agreement for Ziyech to sign in the summer.

Ziyech is a player who former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart urged Tottenham to sign.

Van der Vaart said on Instagram earlier in the seaosn: “I’ve said it already many times, I hope, I really hope that Tottenham can buy Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

“He is a player that the squad need, they need creativity at the moment.He can score goals, he can give assists and I think for him it’s really important to make the next step. I think he would be the perfect player."

Now their chance seems to have passed them by, and he is set to join their London rivals instead.

This is a decision Spurs will have to deal with and face up to for the next few seasons. It's not like he's headed to a league where it won't affect them.

But they did sign Bergwijn...

Of course any regret over Ziyech at Tottenham is tempered by the fact they managed to sign Steven Bergwijn from Ajax.

In one way, Tottenham made their choice, although it's impossible to know if they truly signed Bergwijn over Ziyech in January simply because they could, and needed a player now and Ajax weren't selling mid-season, or if they genuinely preferred him.

While both players feature as wingers, they have different elements to their games.

Bergwijn can also fill in as a striker and did so earlier this season for PSV. This can be really helpful for Tottenham to help cover for Harry Kane.

Ziyech meanwhile can operate as an attacking midfielder, and would have been an excellent replacement for Christian Eriksen.

While Tottenham do have options already, Ziyech would certainly have improved upon them.

This versatiluty from Bergwijn and Ziyech means it wasn't necessarily either or, Spurs could have potentially signed them both.

One isn't bad of course, but it's fair to wonder if they will regret not following Van der Vaart's advice.