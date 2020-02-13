Our view: Leeds can finally count on star to produce when he's needed

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper produced when he needed it.

Liam Cooper showed in midweek against Brentford how much he has grown for Leeds.

The club captain stepped up to score a crucial equaliser when their reason was on the brink of suffering another setback.

In the play-offs last year it was Cooper and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who combined to gift Derby a way back into the tie.

Casilla got most of the blame but it was Cooper's uncertainty which led to the goalkeeper's error and the Scot's role in the calamity was largely glossed over.

Over the past few seasons at Leeds, when there have been goal costing mistakes, Cooper has rarely been too far away.

In midweek at Griffin Park he was not involved at all in Casilla's latest cock-up which allowed Said Benharama to score an opener.

He really impressed later in the half, by stepping up to seize on hesitancy in the Brentford defence to score a vital equaliser.

It was a real captain's goal, settling his team down at a crucial moment, and highlighted how much he has grown as a player.

At the other end he helped the defence settle after the early disaster. This was one of Cooper's best games for Leeds.

No longer is he a weak link. When the going gets tough, Leeds can now count on him.