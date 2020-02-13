Quick links

'Our best player, some talent': Some fans are going mad about Arsenal loanee's display

Emile Smith Rowe of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers at John Smith's Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Huddersfield,...
Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe has made an impressive start after joining Huddersfield Town on loan.

Huddersfield Town fans are praising Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe, for his performance against Cardiff City last night.

The Arsenal midfielder failed to help his side put in a very good performance yesterday, as they were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff.

However, Huddersfield supporters were still impressed by the impact that Smith-Rowe made.

 

The Arsenal youngster was the one player in their team who always wanted possession and looked to provide a creative spark.

And Arsenal supporters will be very encouraged to read the reaction from Terriers fans towards Smith-Rowe’s performance.

Smith-Rowe is regarded as one of Arsenal’s better up and coming talents.

The England youth international has already earned a handful of senior appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side, and there is a feeling he could become a regular in the years ahead.

Huddersfield’s defeat to Cardiff leaves them sitting in 20th place in the Premier League table.

