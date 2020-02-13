'Our best player, some talent': Some fans are going mad about Arsenal loanee's display

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe has made an impressive start after joining Huddersfield Town on loan.

Huddersfield Town fans are praising Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe, for his performance against Cardiff City last night.

The Arsenal midfielder failed to help his side put in a very good performance yesterday, as they were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff.

However, Huddersfield supporters were still impressed by the impact that Smith-Rowe made.

The Arsenal youngster was the one player in their team who always wanted possession and looked to provide a creative spark.

And Arsenal supporters will be very encouraged to read the reaction from Terriers fans towards Smith-Rowe’s performance.

Emile smith Rowe looks a serious player btw. Massive future ahead for him #htafc — Lewis (@_lewhtfc) February 12, 2020

I’ll attempt to end the night on a positive. Emile Smith Rowe is some talent and I for one will definitely make the most of watching him for the remainder of this season. His future no doubt belongs in the Premier League. #HTAFC — Hotline (@Hotlinehtafc) February 12, 2020

Smith Rowe the best player we had tonight. Bacuna starved him of the ball with his theatrics and trying to play Cardiff on his own. — DTPlc (@DT_Plc) February 12, 2020

Smith-Rowe taken off, he’s created pretty much everything for us & Kachunga still on can’t even trap a ball #htafc — Lisa (@lisaparry88) February 12, 2020

Smith-Rowe constantly finding space on edge of area & no-one passing ball to him. #htafc — Michelle B (@shellbennett) February 12, 2020

@WYSdaily very exposed! Toffolo staying high and having O’Brein dropping in for him pretty much meant we had 1 less midfielder. Smith Rowe looks so bright. And so did Chris William when he came on. Kachunga is just not sharp enough so Willock could drop in there — JoeLongley_Terrier (@JoelongleyT) February 12, 2020

I did go Sat but wasn't that much better apart from the result. Smith Rowe is the only 1 that has got something about him, the rest of the attacking group are poor apart from Grant — Dicky Evans (@evansnum11) February 12, 2020

Smith-Rowe is regarded as one of Arsenal’s better up and coming talents.

The England youth international has already earned a handful of senior appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side, and there is a feeling he could become a regular in the years ahead.

Huddersfield’s defeat to Cardiff leaves them sitting in 20th place in the Premier League table.