'Oh my god': Ian Wright reacts to seeing Tottenham's new stadium for the first time

Tottenham Hotspur moved into their new stadium towards the back end of last season.

Former Premier League striker, Ian Wright, has been left in awe after seeing Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium for the first time, as he posted his reaction to his Instagram story on his personal account.

You can also watch Wright's reaction here, but despite playing for Tottenham's bitter rivals, it's fair to say that BBC pundit was seriously impressed with what he saw.

"I'm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," Wright posted on his personal Instagram account. "The first time I have come here. I have come here for an unbelievable cause, Gillette and Football Beyond Borders. And it took something of that magnitude to get me into this stadium. But, this place is magnificent and I cannot lie.

"Jesus, the jealousy is so bad," Wright added, as he went outside to view the stadium. "Oh my god! [Wright's reaction after viewing the stadium from the outside for the first time]. Well done Spurs on your new stadium.

Tottenham moved into their new stadium towards the back end of last season, after a long delay, and since moving into their new surroundings, they have had mixed results.

From getting thumped by Bayern Munich in the Champions League to beating Manchester City last time out, the North London club are still trying to make their new home a real fortress.

But in these coming months, Spurs have a number of big games coming up in their new home as they try to chase Champions League football and they also return to European action.

They will also take on Arsenal at their new stadium for the first time - they meet in April, and it won't just be the only first on the day because Jose Mourinho will get his first taste of the North London derby and Mike Arteta will get a first taste of the rivalry as manager.

Spurs have been beaten by two of their London rivals already at their new stadium. The Hammers were victorious last season, and Chelsea picked up maximum points in December.

The last thing Tottenham fans will want is their most bitter rivals turning up at their new ground and picking up all the points, as that match will no doubt be a mouthwatering affair.