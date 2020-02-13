Meet Oaklee Pendergast in Home: The 15-year-old stealing the show on Channel 4

Much-loved comedy-drama series Home has returned to Channel 4 in February 2020.

It's always fascinating to see the rise of a new and upcoming actor, especially if, in 10 years time, the actor in question has gone on to star in some huge productions for example.

In recent years we've seen the emergence the likes of Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet who have both risen to stardom seemingly out of nowhere.



One actor who many will have their eye on is 15-year-old Oaklee Pendergast who already has a host of acting credits to his name and is coming in for some strong praise for his role in the Channel 4 comedy-drama Home.

ALSO ON TV: Meet the voice of Death in Good Omens

Home series 2 on Channel 4

Series 1 of Channel 4's Home arrived on our screens in the spring of 2019 and was instantly met with a huge amount of praise not only for its poignant storylines but also it brilliantly acted characters.

Now, in February 2020, the highly anticipated second series of Home has arrived, giving us more exploits from Sami, Katy, Peter and co.

The second series' first episode aired on February 5th with the following five episodes arriving weekly on Channel 4 after that or all at once on the All 4 streaming service.

Meet Oaklee Pendergast as John

While the show focuses primarily on Youssef Kerkour as Syrian refugee Sami, we are also introduced to a host of recurring characters who form the basis of Sami's new family here in the UK.

One member of that family is teenager John who is played by 15-year-old actor Oaklee Pendergast, who let's be honest, wouldn't have to change his name if he was appearing in a fantasy-themed film or TV show.

Born in Bexley, Kent in June 2004, Oaklee has been acting since the tender age of four and if his acting roles in his career to date are anything to go by, we could be seeing a lot more of Oaklee Pendergast in the years to come.

Oaklee Pendergast: Films and TV

Despite his young age, Oaklee Pendergast already has 11 acting credits to his name according to IMDb.

The first of his acting roles came at the age of just four when, in 2008, he appeared in an episode of the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Since then, Oaklee Pendergast has gone on to appear in several films and TV shows, the most prominent of which have been 2012's The Impossible which starred Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts and Tom Holland, 2014's The Woman in Black 2 as well as the TV shows Casualty, Camping and Marcella.

Up next for Oaklee Pendergast is a role in the fantasy-drama film The Show which is due to hit screens in March 2020.

Home continues weekly at 10pm on Wednesdays until the final episode airs on March 11. Alternatively, you can watch the whole second series on All 4.