'No better time' - Some Leeds fans loved this 'classy' message from former Chelsea man

Scott Minto was praising Leeds United after their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Leeds United have only won once in the last six Championship matches, however, Scott Minto still has high hopes for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Minto took to Twitter after the Peacock's clash with Brentford, in a video he stated: "For me, it shows Leeds are right in this promotion race."

This was said after Leeds drew 1-1 with the Bees, a match that showed Bielsa's side still has some hope of stopping this freefall down the table.

There are now just three points separating the Peacocks with Bristol City in seventh place and Fulham are now level on points with the Whites.

Brentford have now got the most solid defence in the Championship, a record that used to belong to Bielsa, but after a poor run like their recent form - it's hardly surprising.

The last time Leeds won was against Millwall, in a tough 3-2 battle which at the time was a great win with the Lions on the charge up the table.

But they also hit a bad run of form and are now sitting 11th on the league table. Which just goes to show what can happen when the results start slipping away from you.

These Peacocks supporters were loving the fact that the ex-Chelsea man was showing support for Leeds, with some even suggesting the pundit might be a secret fan.

