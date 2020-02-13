Neil Lennon responds to Celtic fans chant after Old Firm duo's results yesterday

Celtic recorded an emphatic win against Hearts on Wednesday night, whilst Rangers were beaten at Kilmarnock.

Neil Lennon has stated that there is still 'a long way to go' after Celtic fans were chanting 'we have won the league again' following their win against Hearts and Rangers' defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (12/02/2020 at 9:55 pm), Lennon was told about Celtic fans chant, but he had this simple message regarding their title race with Rangers:

On Celtic fans singing 'we have won the league again': "It just gives us a little bit more of a margin," Lennon told Sportsound. "There is a long way to go and you can flip it at any time.

"So, we are not counting our chickens and getting carried away, but I am just delighted with the performance that we have put in."

The Bhoys have been in utterly dominating form since they returned from their winter break last month, and it seems as though their rivals have been heading in the other direction.

When Rangers had beaten their neighbours at Parkhead in December, even the most ardent of Celtic fans would have known that the title race was well and truly on despite what happened last season.

But it seems as though history is repeating itself and Steven Gerrard is heading down a road he never thought he would go down again.

Defeat against Hearts, dropped points at home to Aberdeen, and now this defeat against Killie has left their title charge in tatters.

There is still some time to go in regards to the volume of games left and the fact that Rangers will be well aware that their games against Celtic are now even more important than they already were.