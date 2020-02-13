'Moaner & diver': Alan Brazil blasts Rangers ace & sends blunt title message after Celtic win

Celtic are now 10-points clear of rivals Rangers in the Premiership table.

Alan Brazil has stated in a blunt manner that the title race is 'over and done' after Celtic opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the table on Wednesday night following their win against Hearts and Rangers' defeat to Kilmarnock.

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (13/02/2020 at 6:40 am), Celtic-daft, Brazil, also blasted Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for being a 'whinger, moaner and a diver', as he thinks his previous antics played a part in his goal being disallowed yesterday.

"I thought it was a pressure game for Rangers at Kilmarnock," Brazil told TalkSport. "At 1-1, I'm thinking if it stays like this then this is poor. I'm looking at Steven Gerrard and I'm thinking 'you have got to win this game'.

"Then Morelos scores, and he's not my favourite right, and the referee chops it off. I'm like, 'what?!'. I watched it two or three times and I thought 'there's not a lot wrong with that'. But I think it's his own doing - there was nothing in it. But they chopped it off and Rangers were going mad. Then Killie scored at the other end.

"It's over [the title race]. It's done. Boom. It's done. You can argue and say 'how is that a free-kick?' But he [Morelos] has probably brought that on himself. It shouldn't happen like that, but he's such a pain. He's such a whinger, moaner and a diver that the referee, he's not having it."

Steven Gerrard will no doubt be fuming at his team because for the second season running, they have come back from their winter break as the shadow of the team that was flying high during the first part of the season.

The Gers do have a game in hand on their Old Firm rivals, and if they win that match then the gap between the duo would be seven points, which once again is a fairly healthy margin.

Therefore, Rangers will have to do the business during the Old Firm matches, go on an unbelievable run and hope Celtic have their own slip-ups along the way.

Since Gerrard was appointed manager of the Ibrox club, they have invested heavily in the squad, and those in the boardroom and in the stands, will be expecting a trophy of some kind.

Whether that comes in the form of the Scottish Cup or the Europa League, which would be a seriously good achievement given the teams that remain in that competition. Either way, the pressure is well and truly on Gerrard now.