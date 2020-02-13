Le Tissier thought reported Liverpool target was ‘tremendous' against Manchester United this season

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool and Manchester United are bitter rivals, and the two Premier League clubs are reportedly going head-to-head for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool and United are monitoring Saka, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back.

It has been reported that the 18-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, and that both the Reds and the Red Devils are interested in him.

The Englishman has been playing well this season and has been progressing well, and Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier was impressed with how he performed against United at Old Trafford this campaign.

On September 30, 2019, United played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Saka started the match and played for 80 minutes, and Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier was impressed with the display produced by the teenager and raved about him on Sky Sports News a few days after the game.

Le Tissier said about Saka on the Gillette Soccer Saturday show on Sky Sports News on Saturday afternoon (12:59pm, October 5, 2019): “The one thing that probably did show up for me is that a boy of that age can go to Old Trafford and have that kind of impact on a game, and yet they have a bloke for whom they pay £72 million in their team, and he is non-existent.”

Le Tissier added: “I thought it was a tremendous performance from the young lad to go to a stadium like that in that kind of atmosphere in a big game like that, at that age, that will give him masses of confidence.”

According to WhoScored, Saka provided the assist for the Gunners' goal, took two shots, had a pass accuracy of 84%, made four tackles, and played two key passes.