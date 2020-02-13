Matt Le Tissier admits it would be a 'surprise' if Liverpool don't challenge for player who's 'one hell of a talent'

Jadon Sancho is seemingly going to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but could Liverpool be a destination for the rising star?

Matt Le Tissier has claimed that it would be a 'surprise' to him if the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City don't join Manchester United in the race to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (12/02/20 at 4:35 pm), Le Tissier labelled the Dortmund star as 'one hell of a talent' and he expects Liverpool to challenge their rivals for his signature this summer.

“I think that would be an amazing signing for Manchester United,” Le Tissier told Sky Sports. “In fact, it would surprise me if there wasn't any other clubs willing to pay that kind of money on his as well.

“I think the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City [would be the other clubs interested] then Manchester United would have some serious competition if they were to sign him.

“There always seems to be a love-hate relationship down there at Dortmund. It doesn't really surprise me. The boy looks like he needs to show the Premier League what he is all about. And that's going to be great for our league and for whoever signs him because he is one hell of a talent.”

The Daily Mirror are claiming that Sancho, who is set to leave Dortmund in the summer, has already decided that Manchester United will be his destination over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Since moving to Germany as a 17-year-old in 2017, Sancho has now become one of the most sought-after stars, and it seems as though half of Europe will be gunning for his signature.

The numbers Sancho has been delivering and is delivering are pretty ridiculous. In 29 games this season, in all competitions, he has scored 15 goals and supplied 17 assists [transfermarkt].

During his time at Dortmund, he has played 84 matches, scored 29 goals and supplied an impressive 40 assists for his teammates, as nothing seems to be stopping him at the moment.

Given that Liverpool will be English champions in the summer, they will be hoping their utter dominance in England's top-flight will give them the edge over their rivals.

Plus, with United's chances of finishing in the Champions League places looking unlikely, at the moment, that could potentially be a stumbling block for them if Sancho's signature becomes available.