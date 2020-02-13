Manager praises red-hot £11m winger amid claims Celtic want him this summer

Celtic have been linked with Cardiff City's Josh Murphy.

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has told Wales Online that he now thinks things are clicking for winger Josh Murphy after a slow start.

The Bluebirds beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Wednesday night, and saw Murphy continue his fine form by scoring the opening goal of the game.

Subscribe

Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson added goals of their own to seal the win, but Murphy is the player making headlines for the Championship side right now.

The 24-year-old has impressed of late, and has now bagged four goals in his last five games, finally starting to show his quality under Harris.

It's taken Murphy a while to get going since Harris was appointed as Neil Warnock's replacement, but the Cardiff boss has now hailed the winger.

Harris feels that Murphy is now showing that he understands the approach Harris is taking, and he will keep getting rewards as long as he keeps working hard.

“Sometimes, when a new manager comes in, some people get an opportunity straight away and they grab it, Lee Tomlin for example,” said Harris. “Some people have to be a little bit patient to find their way back in, Sean Morrison for example. Murphs has been one that has taken a little bit longer, probably like (Will) Vaulks to an extent. A little bit longer to get the way I want to play and understand both sides of the game.”

“It's not just about with the ball, it's without the ball as well, and how disciplined we have to be and hard working. There's a trust element in the group. I've said to the guys you have to trust the fella standing next to you to be a really good team and at the moment that trust is there in the group. Josh, if he keeps doing that will keep getting his rewards because we all know his capabilities and ability with the ball,” he added.

The downside to this is that Murphy's form appears to be attracting interest. The Scottish Sun claim that Celtic wanted to sign Murphy on deadline day in January, and will reignite their interest in the summer.

Cardiff will likely demand big money having paid £11million for Murphy in 2018, and his renewed form may just price Celtic out – especially if he keeps showing his talent and application under Harris.