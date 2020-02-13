Quick links

'Madness; This club': Some Leeds fume over Whites' failure to sign £7m target now at Millwall

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United were linked with a move for Ryan Woods in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans are ruing their club's failure to sign one specific Adam Forshaw alternative in January.

Forshaw last appeared for Leeds at the end of September and is likely to miss the rest of the season as he undergoes hip surgery in the United States.

 

But even with two other midfielders, Kalvin Phillips and Robbie Gotts, suspended and injured respectively in January, the Whites failed to address Forshaw's position.

And after Wednesday's update on the 28-year-old, the following Leeds supporters cannot believe that an alleged former United target, Ryan Woods, was seemingly not considered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Woods, for whom Stoke are said to have paid £7 million 18 months ago, was linked by The Sun last summer as a potential Phillips replacement should the latter player have left Elland Road.

But after another disappointing season in Staffordshire, the former Brentford man was loaned to Leeds' promotion rivals Millwall in January.

Filip Krovinovic,Ryan Woods during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on February 09, 2020 in London, England.

Leeds fans - will your side regret its decision to strengthen in central midfield?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

