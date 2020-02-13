'Madness; This club': Some Leeds fume over Whites' failure to sign £7m target now at Millwall

Leeds United were linked with a move for Ryan Woods in the summer transfer window.

Some Leeds United fans are ruing their club's failure to sign one specific Adam Forshaw alternative in January.

Forshaw last appeared for Leeds at the end of September and is likely to miss the rest of the season as he undergoes hip surgery in the United States.

But even with two other midfielders, Kalvin Phillips and Robbie Gotts, suspended and injured respectively in January, the Whites failed to address Forshaw's position.

And after Wednesday's update on the 28-year-old, the following Leeds supporters cannot believe that an alleged former United target, Ryan Woods, was seemingly not considered.

Ryan Woods really would have been a great loan signing for Leeds knowing Forshaw has the hips of an old age pensioner. — John Pratt (@jprhino13) February 12, 2020

Leeds should have gone in for Ryan Woods in January if they knew Forshaw was struggling — Charlie Daley (@_charliedaley) February 12, 2020

Imagine knowing Forshaw had a knock all season and deciding to let a player like Ryan Woods join Millwall on loan in jan. This club! #Lufc — Lee (@LufcLee19) February 12, 2020

Ryan Woods, a player Bielsa himself liked via comments, available on a loan from Stoke in Jan, and Forshaw being sent to the knackers yard. Madness we werent in for him to freshen things up. Madness. #LUFC #Leedsutd — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) February 12, 2020

No CM cover in January - because it was expected he would be back - Phil that is shocking personnel management - and then you see the likes of Ryan Woods going to Millwall on loan — Colly LUFC (@NeilCollufc) February 12, 2020

Mis-management by #lufc once again. Timed perfectly after January transfer window so as not to get a replacement. Ryan woods was a great opportunity missed — Mip (@mipsical) February 12, 2020

Surely the club must have had a good idea in January that we weren't going to see Forshaw again this season. So why didn't they bring in another CM? Ryan Woods on loan would have been perfect to fill the gap. — Elliot Horn (@elliothorn) February 12, 2020

Exactly this. Same type of player, just another loan which would have been perfect incase Forshaw did recover.



Minimal outlay and you've got an alternative that suits everyone. Its mental the situation we are in now, an injury or suspension to Klich or KP away from disaster. https://t.co/v12dNHmc5J — Barry From Beeston (@rex_arms) February 12, 2020

Woods, for whom Stoke are said to have paid £7 million 18 months ago, was linked by The Sun last summer as a potential Phillips replacement should the latter player have left Elland Road.

But after another disappointing season in Staffordshire, the former Brentford man was loaned to Leeds' promotion rivals Millwall in January.

Leeds fans - will your side regret its decision to strengthen in central midfield?