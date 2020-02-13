Liverpool reportedly have a deadline to sign player who wants to join them for £50m

Timo Werner is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

According to Bild, Liverpool have until April to trigger the release clause of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

It has been reported by the German publication that the release clause of Werner is €55 million (£45.71m) rising to €60 million (£49.86m) depending on where they finish in the Bundesliga table this season.

If the Reds do not trigger that clause by April, then Dortmund are free to demand whatever transfer fee they want for the striker in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Bild claimed of interest in the 23-year-old striker from Chelsea, and reported that the youngster wants to join Liverpool.

Stats

Werner has made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 20 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Germany international striker has made five starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga table at the moment with 42 points from 21 matches, a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.