Liverpool have reportedly made U-turn over potential transfer for £166m star

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe.

Back in November 2019, Jurgen Klopp told The Irish Mirror that Liverpool could not afford Kylian Mbappe, but it seems that the Premier League club have made a U-turn over a potential transfer.

Klopp said at the time that there was “no chance” that Liverpool could afford to sign Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to El Desmarque, the Reds have made an offer for the France international striker.

The 21-year-old is reported to have offers from three other clubs, but the youngster does not plan to leave and PSG themselves do not have any intention of selling him.

Stats

Mbappe is one of the best and most talented strikers on the planet and is already world class.

According to WhoScored, the former AS Monaco star - who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, and he has also scored five goals and provided three assists in five Champions League games.