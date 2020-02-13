Quick links

Liverpool have reportedly made U-turn over potential transfer for £166m star

Subhankar Mondal
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain congratulates teammate Pablo Sarabia after scoring during the French Cup match between Dijon and Paris at Stade Gaston Gerard on February 12, 2020 in...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during warmup before the French Cup match between Dijon and Paris at Stade Gaston Gerard on February 12, 2020 in Dijon, France.

Back in November 2019, Jurgen Klopp told The Irish Mirror that Liverpool could not afford Kylian Mbappe, but it seems that the Premier League club have made a U-turn over a potential transfer.

Klopp said at the time that there was “no chance” that Liverpool could afford to sign Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

 

However, according to El Desmarque, the Reds have made an offer for the France international striker.

The 21-year-old is reported to have offers from three other clubs, but the youngster does not plan to leave and PSG themselves do not have any intention of selling him.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the French Cup match between Dijon and Paris at Stade Gaston Gerard on February 12, 2020 in Dijon, France.

Stats

Mbappe is one of the best and most talented strikers on the planet and is already world class.

According to WhoScored, the former AS Monaco star - who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport - has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG so far this season, and he has also scored five goals and provided three assists in five Champions League games.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

