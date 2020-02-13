'Let's go' - Some Spurs fans were raving over the 'much needed' return of 'underrated' man

These Tottenham Hotspur fans were thrilled to see Ben Davies returning to action on the training ground.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have barely seen Ben Davies this season, so that explains their excitement when seeing the Welsh international return to training.

Spurs play Aston Villa on 16th February and Premier Injuries have given Davies a 50% chance of featuring in this match, with the 26-year-old currently recovering from an ankle/foot injury (Premier Injuries).

Davies has played just six matches in the Premier League this season, with four of them being starts. However, it'll be intresting to see what happens to Japhet Tanganga.

The 20-year-old played in the left-back spot against Manchester City and has been impressive since being integrated into Jose Mourinho's side.

He can play as either a left-back or right-back, but Tanganga has favoured the left-sided role - playing there in two out of his three Premier League starts.

Whether this is going to cause an issue for the Welshman is yet to be seen. However, this is actually a good problem to have, as competition for positions will likely make certain players work harder.

Nevertheless, these Lilywhites fans were thrilled with the news and many of them can't wait to see Davies back in action.

Underrated part of Mourinho's system! — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) February 12, 2020

Welcome back, Ben! Such an underrated baller. — Taylor (@thfctaylor) February 12, 2020

Will be like a new signing ‍♂️ much needed for our run in. — Rob Wyatt (@RobVinWyatt) February 12, 2020

Our #1 LB.



LETS GO! — Sheldon. (@SilenceSheldon) February 12, 2020