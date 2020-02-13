Les Ferdinand confirms approaches for £20m and £8m QPR players, with Tottenham, and Crystal Palace among clubs linked

Burnley, Southampton, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion were also credited with an interest in the pair, as well as Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has confirmed that approaches were made for the likes Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair in the January transfer window. Eze and Osayi-Samuel, in particular, made regular appearances in newspaper gossip columns, with their listed admirers said to include Southampton (both players), Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur (Eze), as well as Burnley and West Bromwich Albion (Osayi-Samuel).

The Sun reported that Crystal Palace would keep checking on Eze, after being quoted £20 million by QPR at the start of January, and claimed separately that Sheffield United, Tottenham and Southampton were keen on the midfielder.

The same publication also reported that Burnley and Southampton were interested in signing Osayi-Samuel, who had an £8m valuation, and anticipated late bids from both the Clarets and West Brom.

Both players, and Chair, remained at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But asked if QPR did indeed have interest in the trio, Ferdinand told the club's official website: "We had enquiries. To say offers would probably be wrong. We had offers for one. The rest were enquiries.

"I think we did well to keep hold of them. We knew we were going to get enquiries because of the way the boys have been playing.

"So it was nice to keep hold of the likes of those young players who we feel have shown a lot of promise and we think will further develop here at QPR."

Whether the alleged interest from Southampton, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Burnley or West Brom progressed any further than that remains to be seen.

But with QPR's play-off hopes fading, the sextet may have better luck in the summer transfer window, if so.

