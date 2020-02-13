Leeds United need Neil Warnock in charge not Marcelo Bielsa, says Martin Allen

Leeds United are in a tight battle to win promotion.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has received high praise and attention since taking over at Elland Road in 2018.

His spell at Leeds has been eventful, and will leave a lasting impact whatever happens, but to really be judged a success, he needs to win promotion.

His failure last season is seen by some as proof that his methods are fallible and one of these doubters is former Barnet and Chesterfield boss Martin 'Mad Dog' Allen.

Allen, a former midfielder with West Ham and QPR, told Love Sport Radio that he believes Leeds would actually be better off with Neil Warnock in charge.

In his comments he seemed to relish taking a pop at Bielsa.

He said: "Neil's team at Cardiff were efficient, they were effective, played with 3 up front, didn't always play direct long ball stuff, he had players through difficult testing times like Leeds are having now and he gets the best out of players, squads, and gets clubs promoted.

You can't help but think if he'd have been in charge [instead of] the brilliant Bielsa, well done big boy, he bottled it last year and at the moment its looking tricky now for them."

Allen's comments highlights how there are pockets of resentment towards Bielsa and the adulation directed towards his coaching methods.

Frank Lampard did this last year when he talked up Derby's own analysis in response to Bielsa showcasing his own research.

The only way for Bielsa to silence his critics is with success. Otherwise those with disapproval of him, like Allen, will feel more emboldened in their views.

Warnock of course had his chance at Leeds before, and bringing him back is not likely to be on the Whites' agenda.