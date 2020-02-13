Quick links

Leeds boss reacts to sly Ben White incidents

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
The Leeds United was guilty of deviousness on Tuesday night it seems.

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he didn't spot Ben White's wily attempt to gain an advantage for Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Bielsa's side drew 1-1 away to Brentford earlier this week, stopping a run of back-to-back defeats.

According to a report, the Leeds centre-back tried to distract Brentford goalkeeper David Raya from set pieces.

Sky Sports claim that the 22-year-old was constantly trying to unstrap the Spaniard's gloves in an effort to confuse him from corners and free kicks.

 

Here's what Bielsa told a pre-match press conference for Saturday's visit of Bristol City today.

He said to The Yorkshire Evening Post: "I ignore all that, I don't know. I didn't see it."

If true, it's slightly devious by White, but at least it's also quite original.

In the end it didn't seem to work, but Leeds did score directly from a corner when captain Liam Cooper stabbed home after the Bees failed to clear.

The goal wound up earning the Whites a point but it could and probably should have been all three, with the visitors squandering some chances, as usual.

Leeds have only won one Championship game in 2020 so far, resulting in Bielsa's side surrendering an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places. United are now only second on goal difference ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

