'Kind of player Leeds have been missing': Sky Sports pundit raves about 'fantastic' Whites ace

Kalvin Phillips returned to action on Tuesday night and helped Leeds United secure a much-needed point at Brentford.

Jermaine Beckford has raved about the 'fantastic' Kalvin Phillips and claimed that he's the type of player Leeds have been 'missing' recently.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports News (12/02/2020 10:10 am), Beckford thinks that when Phillips is playing he brings an air of 'confidence' to the Leeds team.

"I have made no secret that I am one of his biggest fans and admirers," Beckford told Sky Sports. "I think this guy is fantastic. I think he's a lovely guy as well.

"When he is in the team you can tell there's a level of confidence that has been lacking since the three games he has been out. He brings composure. He brings tough tackling. And his range of passing is brilliant.

"Against Brentford, he hit about four or five diagonals from about 50 or 60 yards. Pin-point to whoever is on either wing for Leeds. That's the kind of player that [Leeds] have been missing.

"But he also breaks up play really well. He's physical. And I am a big fan."

After serving a three-match suspension for his red card against QPR last month, Phillips returned to action on Tuesday night to help his faltering side record a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

There's no doubt that there was a change in the way Leeds played once Phillips returned because his presence does ease the pressure on those around him, those on the touchline and in the stands.

But if the Whites are to cross that dotted line then they are going to need more than just Phillips to earn promotion to the promised land.

The Yorkshire club have hit a big stumbling block in recent weeks, and even though they have produced such poor performances and results, they are still sitting in the automatic places.

If Bielsa's side can get that bad run of form out of their system and start producing their best form now then it'll come at the perfect time because they are at the business end of the campaign.