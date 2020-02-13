Jermaine Beckford thinks 33-minute Leeds United player will be ‘a hit’

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Leeds United on loan in the January transfer window.

Jermaine Beckford has told Sky Sports that Jean-Kevin Augustin will be a hit at Leeds United.

The former Leeds striker has been impressed with the 22-year-old, who joined the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The French striker has two substitute appearances in the Championship and has played 33 minutes for Marcelo Bielsa’s side since his loan move last month, according to WhoScored.

Beckford has also said that he would love to see Bielsa play Augustin and Patrick Bamford together.

Beckford told Sky Sports: "I’m glad Leeds made a signing and it was a forward. I’m quite surprised it wasn't someone who is fit and experienced in the Championship.

“Augustin is going to be a hit. He's very direct and powerful but he doesn't quite look up to Bielsa's standards in terms of fitness levels or body shape.

"Every movement he makes is straight into the middle of the field and that is completely different to Patrick Bamford.

"[They] desperately need it. I would love to see the two of them [Augustin and Bamford] playing together.”

Important player for Leeds United

Augustin is a very talented and promising young striker who will be an important player for Leeds in the final weeks and months of the season.

The youngster will get his chances soon, and he will have to make the most of them.

Leeds do create a lot of chances, and Augustin will have to be very sharp and take them, as the Whites are under pressure to get it over the line and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.