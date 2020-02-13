Jermaine Beckford claims he wants to see 'a bit more' from 'special' Leeds trio who are 'afraid'

Leeds United produced a more positive display against Brentford on Tuesday night following their defeat to Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Jermaine Beckford has urged Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa to provide 'a bit more' for Leeds United as he labelled the trio as 'special' players.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (12/02/2020 at 10:10 am), Beckford thinks that the above trio are seemingly 'afraid' when they are in front of goal, as he wants the Leeds trio to help out their struggling teammate Patrick Bamford in the goals department.

"I think the biggest thing for Leeds, at the moment, is to let Patrick Bamford continue doing what he is doing, but you have to get goals around him," Beckford told Sky Sports. "And that means the midfield players chipping in with goals and helping him out. Relieving that pressure a little bit.

"I would like to see a lot of the other players helping out a little bit. Pablo Hernandez is a very clever player, very trickery and very intelligent. Jack Harrison on the other wing. Helder Costa on the other.

"These three players, they definitely have something special about them. I just think in the final third, they just need to express themselves a bit more and don't be afraid to have a shot and miss. There's no problem in having a shot and missing if it's going to bring the crowd up and if it's going to lift everyone else up."

Whilst there has been a lot of talk about Bamford and his lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, the same air of criticism should also be aimed towards his teammates.

Costa, who helped Wolves earn promotion a couple of seasons ago, hasn't looked like a top-quality signing, whilst Leeds seemingly rely too much on Hernandez to provide that magic, and he hasn't looked like himself recently.

Added with that, whilst Harrison has improved his delivery in the final third, he is another player who hasn't found the knack of scoring goals which would be very useful to Leeds.

The lack of goals outside of Bamford means that there is even more pressure put on him if he is struggling.

Bamford is in one of his bad spells once again as he has only netted twice since the turn of the year and Leeds' form has taken a turn for the worst during that period also.

Nonetheless, they did pick up a valuable point at Brentford on Tuesday night and they perhaps deserved to win the game on the balance of the play.