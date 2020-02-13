Jamie Carragher thought Liverpool would make move for 'outstanding' Chelsea signing

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports' Weekend Preview that he thought Liverpool would have move for Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

The winter transfer window has only been closed for a couple of weeks, but deals for the summer are already being struck months in advance.

Chelsea had been linked with playmaker Ziyech for some time, but as rumours heated up this week, they struck a deal for the Moroccan star.

Both Ajax and Chelsea today confirmed a deal for Ziyech, with The Independent claiming that the deal will cost £33.3million – a more than reasonable price in this market.

Capable of playing centrally or in from the right flank, Ziyech will add creativity to the Chelsea side having racked up 21 assists this season and 24 assists last term.

The 26-year-old looks to be a fantastic signing for the Blues, and the move has sparked a reaction from ex-Liverpool defender Carragher.

Carragher has admitted that he though Ziyech was 'outstanding' last season, and thought Liverpool may have moved for him as cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

That may have been ruled out given that Ziyech would also have headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations next year, meaning he wouldn't have been able to cover for Mane and Salah when needed most – but Carragher has praised Ziyech and Chelsea for getting him in early.

“The Ajax lad was outstanding last season in that Champions League run,” said Carragher. “He was a player I thought actually Liverpool may look at as well; he can play both sides, maybe as cover for Mane or Salah. But it looks like Chelsea have gone into the market and they're going to do get something done already,” he added.