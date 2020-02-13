'It's happening', 'Written in the stars': Some Arsenal fans think 21-year-old will join after Instagram post

Arsenal reportedly want Le Havre youngster Pape Gueye.

Arsenal may already have two signings in mind for the summer, with loanees Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares looking to win permanent moves.

Mikel Arteta is still assessing his squad, and Arsenal may be more active in the summer having focused on those two loanees in January.

A number of players are already being linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium, and midfield reinforcements appear to be a priority for Arteta and co.

Jeunes Footeux reported earlier this week that Arsenal are closing in on a €6million (£5million) deal to bring Le Havre's Pape Gueye to North London.

It was stated that despite interest from AC Milan, Sevilla and other clubs, Arsenal are pressing ahead with a move to sign Gueye and make him their first summer siging.

The Frenchman is primarily a holding midfielder, aided by possessing a big 6ft 2in frame, and he may be Arsenal's next Ligue 2 addition having landed Matteo Guendouzi in 2018.

In fact, Guendouzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo from Dubai, and received a reply from none other than Gueye himself, which wasn't necessarily interesting in itself as he was just generally excited about the Arsenal man.

However, Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to Gueye's post, believing that a transfer is happening and a move is 'written in the stars', feeling that Gueye trying to interact with Guendouzi is a sign that he's North London-bound.

Others praised Guendouzi for being Arsenal's best recruiter having played a role in bringing William Saliba to the club, and hope to see him repeat the trick with Gueye.

