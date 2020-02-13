'It was close': Newcastle man makes transfer claim about German club

Valentino Lazaro joined Newcastle United last month.

Valentino Lazaro has claimed that 'it was close' in him joining German side RB Leipzig last month rather than moving to Newcastle but he admitted that he 'doesn't regret' his decision to join the English club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (12/02/2020 at 2:25 pm), Lazaro made it clear that he is 'very happy' that he did end up signing for Newcastle, as he also stated that one thing he doesn't like is the weather in the North East.

"Apart from that [it being freezing cold] it has been really great so far," Lazaro told Sky Sports News. "It was close [on joining RB Leipzig]. But, in the end, I just felt more welcomed here and Steve Bruce he really convinced me that I could have a really good time here in Newcastle.

"I don't regret my decision and I am very happy to be here. The team is great. The training is great. The atmosphere in the stadium is great, so everything has been really good so far. Like we said, apart from the weather."

Lazaro joined Newcastle on a loan deal from Italian side Inter, who made some big changes last month by signing a large number of well-known Premier League players from Ashley Young to Victor Moses.

As a result, the Austrian's game time at the San Siro and under Antonio Conte decreased and a move away from the club was the best possible decision he could make.

Now, at Newcastle, he will be hoping to show his parent club what they are missing and his ability to play on the right, both in an attacking and defensive sense helps Steve Bruce in massively.

The reason being Newcastle have had a pretty horrid injury record in recent months and Bruce needs that extra depth in his side, as Lazaro is a very smart purchase.

If it doesn't work out for him then the club haven't lost much because he is only on loan, but if he starts producing the goods then they will no doubt want to snap him up on a permanent basis.