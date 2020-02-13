Ibrox-linked striker scores again after Rangers deadline day rumour, Gerrard should remain keen

Rangers were reportedly keen on bringing Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox.

Rangers' title hopes are dwindling fast after Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock, leaving Steven Gerrard with plenty to think about.

The Gers squandered a 1-0 lead at Rugby Park, losing 2-1 to two goals inside the final 15 minutes as they slipped 10 points behind Celtic.

From two points behind Celtic at the winter break to 10 points adrift now, Rangers have drifted badly, and some will wonder whether Rangers really have enough firepower to take Celtic down.

With Jermain Defoe injured, Rangers' striking options have been shown up a little, and new signing Florian Kamberi isn't guaranteed of a long-term future.

Rangers may still be eyeing strikers for the summer as alternatives to Kamberi, and Livingston ace Lyndon Dykes continues to show why Gerrard is allegedly keen.

The Scottish Sun noted on deadline day that Rangers are keen on Dykes, and were eyeing him as an alternative target if they couldn't land Kamberi; the Albanian did join, leaving Dykes at Livingston.

Dykes scored yet again on Wednesday night, helping Livingston beat St Johnstone 2-0. That's now 12 goals for the season as well as eight assists, with Dykes showing that he can contribute so much in attack.

He's big and strong but also mobile and hard-working, he's dangerous in the air, he has shown strong link-up play and has been a nuisance whenever faced up against Celtic or Rangers.

Dykes is just 24, meaning he has his best years ahead of him, and his aerial threat as a target man means he offers something different to Morelos and Defoe.

He's impressing in Scottish football with Livingston, and Gerrard should certainly keep tabs on him moving forward, as he could be the game-changing substitute striker Rangers are seeking.