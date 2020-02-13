'I don't like': Newcastle ace shares honest thoughts on being likened to £30m Chelsea player

Newcastle United signed Valentino Lazaro last month.

Valentino Lazaro has admitted that he 'doesn't like' being compared with Chelsea's Willian, as he stated that he simply wants to just 'play my game' for Newcastle United.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (12/02/2020 at 2:30 pm), Lazaro, who moved to Newcastle last month on a loan deal from the Italian side, Inter, made a promise to his new fans that he will give his all no matter what.

On his agent saying he's similar to Willian of Chelsea: “I don't like comparisons too much,” Lazaro told Sky Sports. “Probably someone from the outside, they love to compare but I just want to play my game and I can promise all the Newcastle fans that I will give my best.

“In good and in bad games, you can always expect that I am giving 110%. Like, I said I am looking forward to playing.”

Lazaro is a right-sided wide player, who will be hoping to showcase to his new club what he is all about when he is able to get more minutes under his belt.

If he can match what Willian has been producing over at Stamford Bridge then there's no doubt that he will be a huge success at St James' Park.

Willian moved to Chelsea in 2013 when the London club paid £30 million for his services [BBC Sport], whilst Lazaro has arrived from a more known league in Serie A, they both could perhaps be seen as unknown figures when they first arrived.

The Brazil international made the switch from Russian club, Anzhi, but he has gone on to win numerous Premier League titles.

Given how Newcastle play, Lazaro's directness and pace on the counter will be very useful to a Steve Bruce team that is sitting in a comfortable position in the Premier League and is still in the FA Cup.