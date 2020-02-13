Quick links

Celtic

'I don’t believe my eyes' - Some Celtic fans loved 'lethal' 26-year-old's performance

Brian Heffernan
Christopher Jullien of Celtic celebrates in front of the Celtic fans at the final whistle as Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christopher Jullien definitely impressed these Celtic fans with another goal against Hearts.

Steven Davis of Rangers and Christopher Jullien of Celtic challenge for the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

Christopher Jullien has now scored four goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, despite playing as a centre-back.

The Frenchman added to his tally when scoring against Hearts in Celtic's 5-0 win, along with his teammates Oliver Ntcham, Callum Mcgregor, Ryan Christie and Jozo Simunovic.

The Bhoys were given a helping hand late into the game with Marcel Langer getting sent off in the 86th minute, but it would have been a huge turn around for Hearts to score six goals in four minutes.

 

Amazingly, the 26-year-old centre-back has scored four goals in the last 10 matches, which is a crazy tally for a defender and the same amount that Virgil van Dijk has managed this season.

The French defender has also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Swedish giants AIK.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic clears from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A goalscoring centre-back is a very rare gift and can quickly boost the reputation of a player - a bit like van Dijk's legendary freekicks during his time in Scotland.

These Celtic fans were absolutely loving Jullien after scoring another goal to double their lead and who could blame them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christopher Jullien of Celtic scorer of the winning goal holds the Betfred Cup during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

