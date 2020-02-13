'I don’t believe my eyes' - Some Celtic fans loved 'lethal' 26-year-old's performance

Christopher Jullien definitely impressed these Celtic fans with another goal against Hearts.

Christopher Jullien has now scored four goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, despite playing as a centre-back.

The Frenchman added to his tally when scoring against Hearts in Celtic's 5-0 win, along with his teammates Oliver Ntcham, Callum Mcgregor, Ryan Christie and Jozo Simunovic.

The Bhoys were given a helping hand late into the game with Marcel Langer getting sent off in the 86th minute, but it would have been a huge turn around for Hearts to score six goals in four minutes.

Amazingly, the 26-year-old centre-back has scored four goals in the last 10 matches, which is a crazy tally for a defender and the same amount that Virgil van Dijk has managed this season.

The French defender has also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Swedish giants AIK.

A goalscoring centre-back is a very rare gift and can quickly boost the reputation of a player - a bit like van Dijk's legendary freekicks during his time in Scotland.

These Celtic fans were absolutely loving Jullien after scoring another goal to double their lead and who could blame them.

