How to get the Sonic Snapchat filter: Iconic hedgehog transforms landmarks!

Snapchat users are being treated to Sonic-related fun as the movie speeds into cinemas.

The film has finally arrived, but fans are wondering how to get the Sonic Snapchat filter...

It's been a long and winding road to get to this big-screen adaptation of the speedy video-game character. Casting our minds back to the release of the initial trailer, we remember total uproar. The Sonic design had undergone some serious changes, with long legs and smaller eyes totally rubbing fans of the game series the wrong way.

However, the creative team got to work on a new design and the subsequent trailer went down pretty well, considering Sonic actually looked like Sonic in the new footage.

With Jeff Fowler in the director's chair, Ben Schwartz voicing sonic and the one and only Jim Carrey tackling the role of Dr. Robotnik, the film promises audiences a fun time at the movies. So, it's pretty cool to see that Snapchat has raced over to join in the fun.

How to get the Sonic Snapchat filter

To get the Sonic the Hedgehog game Snapchat filter, you reportedly have to be at one of a number of specific locations, according to PushSquare.

What you have to do is open the Snapchat app on your phone and point it at a landmark. The app will then offer you the chance to play a themed AR game. In the UK, some locations they confirm it's available are London's Tower Bridge and the Natural History Museum.

Other worldwide locations include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and LA's Chinese Theatre etc.

In the game, you essentially have to try and collect as many rings that show up on screen as possible, before Sonic speeds into the picture to do the same.

There is a little AR game that you can play on Snapchat. The goal of this game is to collect as many rings as possible before Sonic take them. However, I think you need to go to one of these landmarks in order to play the game. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/dbtXsQspPQ — Kitsuoi (@Kitsuoi1) February 9, 2020

Paramount nail Sonic the Hedgehog movie marketing

It's a great way to celebrate the release of the film.

According to Mobile Marketing Magazine, Paramount's co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution - Mary Daily - has said: "This collaboration really captures the theme of friendship that is at the heart of this movie, and we are thrilled this campaign marks the first time that Tower Bridge has been transformed into a Snapchat Landmarker.”

She continued: “As a platform, Snapchat is founded on the idea of creating and sharing with your friends, and it’s exciting that Sonic is able to share his global adventures directly with Snapchatters around the world.”

Sonic the Hedgehog Snapchat filter

Although the specific game mentioned is available at select landmarks, the previous source adds that there is a filter which is available to access elsewhere.

To have a browse, go into Snapchat, press onto the screen and scroll through the variety of lenses which appear.

Sonic the Hedgehog releases in UK cinemas on Friday, February 14th 2020.

