'Honestly': West Brom star casts doubt on long-term Baggies future

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion have thrived since bringing Benfica's Filip Krovinovic to the Championship - but will he return to Portugal?

Benfica loanee Filip Krovinovic has cast doubt on his long-term future at West Bromwich Albion, admitting to 24Sata that there is no option-to-buy clause in his Baggies contract.

At the age of 24, the career of a Croatian U21 international appears to be at a crossroads.

Krovinovic is playing regular football for the first time in years at The Hawthorns and a man who has gone from strength to strength under Slaven Bilic should be doing everything he can to secure a permanent move to The Midlands giants.

After all, this fleet-footed pass master managed just 36 minutes of league football for Benfica in 2018/19 and a return to the Estadio da Luz would surely see him consigned to the bench once again, especially with the reborn Adel Taarabt and January signing Julian Weigl forming an impressive partnership in Lisbon.

But, speaking to reporters in Croatia, Krovinovic has made it clear that his future beyond this season is far from certain.

“I think every player wants to feel the magic of the Premier League one day, it's something special,” said the former Rio Ave man.

“But honestly, I don't know what my future is. My loan expires in the summer, and West Bromwich doesn't have a buyout option in the contract.

“I just want to play as much and as well as we can, and then we'll see what they bring us this summer.”

A return to Portugal might just be on the cards, however, if runaway league leaders Benfica see their best talents pilfered away by some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the off-season. Gedson Fernandes joined Tottenham in January while Florentino Luis continues to be linked with clubs in England.