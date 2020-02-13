'He's got everything': Ferguson claims 23-goal hitman linked with Arsenal 'walks into top-six side'

Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a number of clubs, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Leicester City.

Former Scotland midfielder, Barry Ferguson, has claimed that Celtic striker, Odsonne Edouard, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City, would 'walk into a top-six side' in the Premier League.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, Ferguson, waxed-lyrical about the qualities Edouard has in his locker, as he claimed that highly-rated youngster has 'everything' and during this past month, he has been on a 'different planet' to others.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Mikel Arteta's summer transfer wishlist is headed by a number of Europe's top stars, including Celtic's gifted 22-year-old, Edouard.

Those sitting in the boardrooms at the Emirates Stadium will already have the number of their counterparts in Parkhead following Kieran Tierney's transfer to England's capital last summer.

Given Edouard's recent form, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is the next high-profile star to leave Celtic when the temperatures in England and Scotland rise again, and ex-Rangers man, Ferguson, thinks he's good enough for the best of the best.

"I rate him very highly," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "I have said a few times I think he's going to be better than [Mousa] Dembele. He has got everything in the locker. And certainly, during the last month, he has been on a different planet in terms of his football.

"He's scoring goals and what has been the making of him is Leigh Griffiths coming up and playing alongside him. Two upfront. He can drop into the area where he is difficult to pick up.

"But, he is in unbelievable form, at this moment in time. And similar to Morelos at Rangers, there will be a lot of teams looking at him. I have no doubt in my mind. I think he can go to the very top. For me, he can go and play in the top-six, easily, just now. I really do. I think that's how good he is and I still think there's improvement in him. He could walk into the top-six in England right now."

Over the course of the season, Edouard has played 38 games in all competitions for the Bhoys, scoring 23 goals and supplying his teammates with 16 assists [transfermarkt].

Arsenal have a plethora of attacking talent on their doorstep, but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding many of them, and it does seem as though the Gunners have lacked the spark they once had in the final third.

In recent months, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are just some of the youngsters who have shone under Arteta. Could Edouard add his name to that list in the summer?