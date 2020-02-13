Quick links

'He went through me': Brentford midfielder claims Leeds player kept clattering him

John Verrall
Leeds United picked up a 1-1 draw with Brentford in midweek, as Marcelo Bielsa's side kept hold of second spot.

Brentford’s Josh Da Silva has told Your Local Guardian that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips ‘went through him’ at few times in midweek.

Leeds picked up a 1-1 draw with Brentford at Griffin Park, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side were the better side for much of the contest.

Phillips’s performance in midfield was a major reason behind why Leeds were able to stamp their authority on the match.

 

And Da Silva admits it was a tough battle coming up against the Whites midfielder.

“He loves a tackle, he went through me a few times,” he said.

“He’s got good distribution and the way they (Leeds) play it’s set up for him to dictate the game, he’s a good player.

“The way they go man for man, the intensity that they work at is obviously good, they’re a top side.

“But we’ll take it game by game, there’s so much to play for, we’ll rest and recover and then go into Birmingham full of confidence.”

Phillips was arguably Leeds’ man of the match against Brentford, with his display showing exactly what Bielsa’s men have been missing during his time on the sidelines through suspension.

Phillips completed two tackles, made two interceptions, and made more passes than any other player on the pitch.

Leeds' draw with Brentford has meant that they have kept hold of second spot, but they now have a clutch of clubs chasing them down.

Leeds need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later if they are to earn promotion, with their next match coming against Bristol City at Elland Road at the weekend.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

