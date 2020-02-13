Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Gutted....he's a Gooner': Some Arsenal fans fume as Raul misses £36m star

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax looks on during the UEFA Europa League Final between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena on May 24, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Arsenal won't be signing Hakim Ziyech after it was revealed that he's Chelsea bound.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v Willem II at the Johan Cruijff Arena on December 6, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Arsenal fans on Twitter are disappointed to miss out on Hakim Ziyech.

It was confirmed on Thursday [BBC Sport] that the Ajax winger would be joining the Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £36 million deal.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal were in the running to sign the 26-year-old star last summer but the North Londoners wound up getting Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £72 million deal.

The Dutch-born Morocco international is on record as saying last May that it was his 'ultimate dream' to sign for Arsenal.

 

And here's how their fans reacted to the fact that he's bound for Chelsea.

If Ziyech dazzles in the Premier League then it wouldn't be a good look for Arsenal, for two reasons.

Firstly, if he's a fan of the club then surely he would have joined had the Gunners made a serious approach to Ajax.

And secondly, they spent twice as much on Pepe as Chelsea will be spending on Ziyech. Considering the Frenchman hasn't ripped up England's top flight as of yet, only scoring three times in 21 top-flight outings, it'll reflect poorly on Arsenal if Ziyech tears it up from next season.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax, celebrate his goal the 1-6 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Excelsior v Ajax at the Van Donge & De Roo Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Rotterdam Netherlands

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

