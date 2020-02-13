'Gutted....he's a Gooner': Some Arsenal fans fume as Raul misses £36m star

Arsenal won't be signing Hakim Ziyech after it was revealed that he's Chelsea bound.

Arsenal fans on Twitter are disappointed to miss out on Hakim Ziyech.

It was confirmed on Thursday [BBC Sport] that the Ajax winger would be joining the Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £36 million deal.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal were in the running to sign the 26-year-old star last summer but the North Londoners wound up getting Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £72 million deal.

The Dutch-born Morocco international is on record as saying last May that it was his 'ultimate dream' to sign for Arsenal.

And here's how their fans reacted to the fact that he's bound for Chelsea.

For just under £40m, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the summer.



In this day and age, that's very good value. Of course, you never know how well a player will adjust to the Premier League, but he has the quality.



Pains me to say, great business. — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) February 13, 2020

Even as Arsenal fans though,let’s be real - getting Ziyech for that price in today’s market seems a steal.And I’ll be honest, it’s another one of those deals I see another club make and I’m sat there wondering why Arsenal seemingly haven’t even made an attempt to sign the player. — Matt Tuck (@AFCTuck) February 13, 2020

I really wanted Ziyech at Arsenal....now he is close to joining Chelsea....and for just £37m.... pic.twitter.com/odHWBEfbfD — Olayinka (@ykgunnerz) February 12, 2020

I love Hakim Ziyech so much that I can only wish him the best. Arsenal really let him down. 38 quid in this era of transfer for a world beater. someone that expressed his desire to play with Özil publicly. Shame on this board. They really let us down. Now who they gonn sign June? pic.twitter.com/1PYSPWOWGL — ᴬˡʰ ᶻᶦᶻˡᵉ (@chi_emezie) February 13, 2020

LOOOOOOOOL Ziyech to Chelsea



And I’m supposed to believe theyre bigger than Arsenal — (@guendouzx) February 12, 2020

Ziyech for £38mill is great business tbf. — Arsenal News HQ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) February 12, 2020

Can’t wait for Ziyech to be top class for Chelsea and then being annoyed because we could of signed him. He’s an Arsenal fan too. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) February 12, 2020

Gutted about Ziyech. He's a Gooner too.... — Arsenal Addict (@ArsenalAddict) February 13, 2020

If Ziyech dazzles in the Premier League then it wouldn't be a good look for Arsenal, for two reasons.

Firstly, if he's a fan of the club then surely he would have joined had the Gunners made a serious approach to Ajax.

And secondly, they spent twice as much on Pepe as Chelsea will be spending on Ziyech. Considering the Frenchman hasn't ripped up England's top flight as of yet, only scoring three times in 21 top-flight outings, it'll reflect poorly on Arsenal if Ziyech tears it up from next season.