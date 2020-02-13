Good Omens: Who is the voice of Death? Meet the actor with a CBE and Golden Globe

Good Omens has a cast unlike any other and even features a Golden Globe-winning actor as the voice of Death

BBC Two and Amazon Prime's Good Omens is easily one of the most eye-catching shows currently on TV.

Not only is the series truly bizarre and unique in its storytelling but it also features one of the best casts to appear on the small screen.

David Tennant, Michael Sheen, John Hamm, Frances McDormand and hell, even Jack Whitehall are just some of the well-known faces who appear in the series.

It's only fitting, therefore, that the actor taking on the sinister role of Death is another huge name.

ALSO IN THE CAST: Good Omens star Sian Brooke is a veteran of Sherlock

Who plays Death in Good Omens?

The role of Death in Good Omens is taken on by two actors, one providing the voice and the other portraying the character physically.

The legendary Brian Cox and his dulcet Scottish tones are used to portray the voice of death and is another huge name to be included in what is a stellar cast

Meanwhile, it is Jamie Hill, who has played several monsters in the BBC series Doctor Who, who gets under the hood and cloak to portray the sinister character physically.

Get to know Brian Cox

Brian Cox, not to be confused with Professor Brian Cox, is a Scottish actor who was born in Dundee on June 1st 1946.

As the youngest of five siblings, his childhood was far from easy. Especially as his father, who worked as a butcher and shopkeeper died when Brian was just eight years old while his mother, who worked as a mill spinner, suffered a series of nervous breakdowns leading Brian's three older sisters to effectively raise him.

Brian seemed destined to become an actor from an early age with a 14-year-old Cox joining the Dundee Repertory Theatre before eventually going on to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

From there, Brian Cox has had one of the busiest acting careers out there and has appeared in over 200 film and TV roles.

What else has Brian Cox been in?

Brian Cox's on-screen acting debut came way back in 1975 when, at 29 years of age, he appeared in an episode of The Wednesday Play on the BBC.

Cox's career has always been closely tied to the world of theatre with a performance of Shakespeare's King Lear in 1990 said to have catapulted him into the limelight.

That's certainly the case when you take a look at his filmography from the 1990s onwards as Cox has scored roles in the likes of Braveheart, X2: X-Men United, The Bourne Ultimatum and Supremacy, Deadwood, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's Churchill.

His most recent high-profile TV role, as Logan Roy in HBO's Succession, has been one of his most successful earning him his first-ever Golden Globe award.

Good Omens, meanwhile, concludes on BBC Two on February 19th, 2020 with episodes 1-5 available to catch-up on BBC iPlayer while the full series is available to stream via Amazon Prime.