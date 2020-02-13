'Global domination': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing contact made for £100m signing

Liverpool are reportedly planning their move for Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool are set to become Premier League champions, adding the league title to their European and World crowns from the past year.

Jurgen Klopp's men are on course for an unbeaten Premier League season too, but that doesn't mean that Liverpool aren't constantly looking to improve.

Klopp and Michael Edwards are likely to be in the market for new signings, and the latest rumours suggest a big-money addition could be on the horizon.

The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool have told Borussia Dortmund of their intention to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, with a £100million price tag on the winger.

A host of other clubs, including rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, are believed to be keen on Sancho too, but Liverpool have made contact early to try and lay the groundwork.

Sancho, 19, has racked up 15 goals and 17 assists so far this season, again showing that he is one of the most exciting young wingers in world football right now.

Liverpool fans have unsurprisingly been taking to Twitter to react, with major excitement about the rumour, as fans believe that a deal really is happening, and could lead to 10 years of global domination for the Reds.

Some think Sancho is overrated and don't quite believe the rumours just yet, as signing a striker like Timo Werner may be a better idea than landing another winger, but the general feeling is one of real excitement at the prospect of Liverpool bringing Sancho to Anfield.

Still not sure if I believe this one, but if he chooses the Reds, WOW https://t.co/4h8jYb6cVu — ScansLFC (@the_top4) February 12, 2020

It doesn't seem like the most rational transfer option (Werner would cost only half) but man does this excite me #LFC https://t.co/ig9rpfNkxf — Ivan (@IFAFIFA1996) February 12, 2020

I beg for Edwards and Klopp to make it happen man — Ashvin (@Ashvin11LFC) February 13, 2020

I am here for the coming 10 years of global domination. — John Robinson (@ewcjoro) February 12, 2020

Not worth it. Overhyped. — عبدالله.، (@ZAKARIA_DARDIRI) February 13, 2020