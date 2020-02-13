Quick links

'Global domination': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing contact made for £100m signing

Olly Dawes
Liverpool are reportedly planning their move for Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on...

Liverpool are set to become Premier League champions, adding the league title to their European and World crowns from the past year.

Jurgen Klopp's men are on course for an unbeaten Premier League season too, but that doesn't mean that Liverpool aren't constantly looking to improve.

Klopp and Michael Edwards are likely to be in the market for new signings, and the latest rumours suggest a big-money addition could be on the horizon.

 

The Daily Mail claim that Liverpool have told Borussia Dortmund of their intention to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, with a £100million price tag on the winger.

A host of other clubs, including rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, are believed to be keen on Sancho too, but Liverpool have made contact early to try and lay the groundwork.

Sancho, 19, has racked up 15 goals and 17 assists so far this season, again showing that he is one of the most exciting young wingers in world football right now.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the DFB Cup round of sixteen match between SV Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund at Wohninvest Weserstadion on...

Liverpool fans have unsurprisingly been taking to Twitter to react, with major excitement about the rumour, as fans believe that a deal really is happening, and could lead to 10 years of global domination for the Reds.

Some think Sancho is overrated and don't quite believe the rumours just yet, as signing a striker like Timo Werner may be a better idea than landing another winger, but the general feeling is one of real excitement at the prospect of Liverpool bringing Sancho to Anfield.

