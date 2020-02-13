Former Red suggests 12-goal man should go to Liverpool or Chelsea instead of United

Glen Johnson has suggested Jadon Sancho should go to either Liverpool or Chelsea and avoid signing for Manchester United.

Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson has suggested that Jadon Sancho should join either Liverpool or Chelsea - two clubs Johnson has played for.

When speaking on talkSPORT, the former Red said: "But I think it would be the wrong decision [for Sancho] to sign for Man United."

"If he [Jadon Sancho] was to go to Chelsea or Liverpool or maybe a club in Spain, because he won’t be needed to come straight in and impress, they would bleed him into the team over time which would help his development."

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 19 Bundesliga matches, but amazingly has even more assists than he does goals - registering 14 already this season.

These stats a clearly insanely good, but with Transfermarkt valuing the 19-year-old at £108m and some of the crazy transfer fees being reported not too far off that figure, is he really worth it?

With Johnson almost describing him as a backup player, that's one very expensive squad player. Surely if you're going to spend these astronomical amounts, Sancho needs to be playing every week.

Perhaps the former Chelsea man was just taking into account the wingers age, being just 19 years old the young man will have so much pressure on him wherever he goes - as lots of fans will be expecting to get their moneys worth.

The Englishman's ability can only really be judged on how highly you rate the Bundesliga. It's definitely a competitive league but it's not the Premier League.