Quick links

Celtic

'Fantastic' - Some Celtic fans rave over comments from player who's 'doing a terrific job'

Brian Heffernan
Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Celtic supporters were raving over comments made from left-back Greg Taylor.

Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on...

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor impressed these fans with his performance against Hearts and his recent comments.

The 22-year-old has stated that he wants to become a regular player at Celtic and it's always been his aim to do that since joining the club.

Subscribe

 

Taylor has currently played 10 matches so far this season, which means he's on the right path to achieving his ultimate goal.

When you're playing for a club as large as the Bhoys, it's definitely challenging to initially break into the starting-11. But with solid performances like the one against Hearts, it shouldn't be too long until the 22-year-old starts featuring much more often.

The Scotsman has played in the left-midfielder and left-back role this season, getting two assists in his last four league matches in the midfield role - perhaps a position change is needed?

Rennes' French forward Romain Del Castillo (L) vies with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (R) during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic...

The natural left-back has also played three times for the Scottish national side, but if he has plans to remove Liverpool's Andrew Robertson from his spot, then he's in for a real challenge.

One things for certain, these Celtic supporters definitely want to see more from the 22-year-old after his recent comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (C) and Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) after scoring their third...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch