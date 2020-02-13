'Fantastic' - Some Celtic fans rave over comments from player who's 'doing a terrific job'

These Celtic supporters were raving over comments made from left-back Greg Taylor.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor impressed these fans with his performance against Hearts and his recent comments.

The 22-year-old has stated that he wants to become a regular player at Celtic and it's always been his aim to do that since joining the club.

Subscribe

Taylor has currently played 10 matches so far this season, which means he's on the right path to achieving his ultimate goal.

When you're playing for a club as large as the Bhoys, it's definitely challenging to initially break into the starting-11. But with solid performances like the one against Hearts, it shouldn't be too long until the 22-year-old starts featuring much more often.

The Scotsman has played in the left-midfielder and left-back role this season, getting two assists in his last four league matches in the midfield role - perhaps a position change is needed?

The natural left-back has also played three times for the Scottish national side, but if he has plans to remove Liverpool's Andrew Robertson from his spot, then he's in for a real challenge.

One things for certain, these Celtic supporters definitely want to see more from the 22-year-old after his recent comments.

️ @GregGregtaylor: "I want to become a regular at Celtic, that was always my aim as soon as I walked in the door. I understand that at a massive club like this there is competition for places, but I’ve got full belief in myself that I can."



More on https://t.co/00fJCijgWx today — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 13, 2020

Your doing a terrific job — Martin Kerr (@kisskerr) February 13, 2020

@GregGregtaylor you were fantastic last night and have been getting better every game. — Stan (@ibizahamish) February 13, 2020

Played well last night — Johnny Wishbone (@jwishbone123) February 13, 2020

Of course you can ,got my vote. — John morrow (@Johnmor65680730) February 13, 2020

Greg will be a great player for us. Looks comfortable in the jersey. Many never get there. — Lainey Donnel ⚽️ (@LaineyDonnel) February 13, 2020

Brilliant game last night Greg. ⚽ — Tam (@Tam31835442) February 13, 2020