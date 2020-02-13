Fans bombard star with messages over tweet posted hours after clubs, including Tottenham, are linked

Tottenham Hotspur are just one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Dean Henderson, who is impressing at Sheffield United.

The on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson sent a message to Blades supporters on social media, just hours after he was linked with moves to several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain have joined Tottenham, Chelsea and Sheffield United in keeping a close eye on Manchester United's intentions for the player, who is excelling at Bramall Lane.

Henderson has kept the joint-most clean sheets (nine) in the Premier League this season, alongside Nick Pope of Burnley and Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

And he is being backed by many to take Jordan Pickford's place as England number one at this summer's Euros.

The 22-year-old's post drew countless replies from fans of various clubs.

But it is those of a Sheffield United persuasion who appeared the most vocal.

This is what they are saying about the rumoured PSG, Tottenham and Chelsea target...

Get that permanent deal sorted Deano you know it makes sense — Kingy (@KINGY_1889) February 13, 2020

Why leave and go to a mid table team as number 2? Blades are the future. — Darren Foers (@FoersDarren) February 13, 2020

U signing that perm contract — Scott Smith ⚔ (@scottkeira13) February 13, 2020

Posted not long after he was linked to PSG in the summer... coincidence? No such thing. — Billy (@sufcBilly) February 13, 2020

@deanhenderson we what you to stay bro up the blades ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ https://t.co/s0GiLbRXWS — Jack Allen (@JackAll28606742) February 13, 2020

Spurs, Chelsea and even PSG after Hendo apparently?! Hope it's just speculation and hope there's a way to keep him at Bramall Lane in 2020/21. #SUFC #twitterblades @deanhenderson such a big part of this team's success and this team such a big part of his continued improvement! — Simon Christie (@simon_christie) February 13, 2020

Keylor Navas has impressed as PSG number one this season, however, the same cannot be said of his respective Tottenham and Chelsea counterparts Hugo Lloris and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

