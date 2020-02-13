Quick links

Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Fans bombard star with messages over tweet posted hours after clubs, including Tottenham, are linked

Aiden Cusick
Fans arrive at the stadium prior to The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sheffield United and Preston North End at Bramall Lane on January 27, 2018 in Sheffield, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are just one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Dean Henderson, who is impressing at Sheffield United.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Unitedd during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on January 21, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

The on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson sent a message to Blades supporters on social media, just hours after he was linked with moves to several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain have joined Tottenham, Chelsea and Sheffield United in keeping a close eye on Manchester United's intentions for the player, who is excelling at Bramall Lane.

 

Henderson has kept the joint-most clean sheets (nine) in the Premier League this season, alongside Nick Pope of Burnley and Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

And he is being backed by many to take Jordan Pickford's place as England number one at this summer's Euros.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old's post drew countless replies from fans of various clubs.

But it is those of a Sheffield United persuasion who appeared the most vocal.

This is what they are saying about the rumoured PSG, Tottenham and Chelsea target...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Keylor Navas has impressed as PSG number one this season, however, the same cannot be said of his respective Tottenham and Chelsea counterparts Hugo Lloris and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sheffield United fans - where will Henderson end up next season?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch