Ex-player thinks Liverpool-linked £50m talent will be sold in summer and be better than Dele Alli

Liverpool are among the clubs being linked with Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham, who has been likened to the Tottenham Hotspur star.
A former Birmingham City midfielder believes the Blues will sell the Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham this summer.
Liverpool are one of several clubs being credited with an interest in Bellingham, and were previously said to be 'leading the race' to sign him [90min].
The 16-year-old has scored or made seven goals in 28 Championship appearances for Birmingham this season - his first at senior level.
And a transfer could net the Blues as much as £50 million [The Sun].
Discussing Bellingham's future with the latter publication, Paul Tait, who made his own City debut at the age of 16, said: "Lots of clubs want Jude. I personally think he will go in the summer — but I hope whoever buys him will loan him back.
"He could be as good as (the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder) Dele Alli, in fact I think he will go even further. He works harder and has a nasty streak in him."
Alli is a player Liverpool were close to signing from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015, but lost out to Tottenham due to a 'catalogue of errors' [The Independent].
But if Bellingham lives up to Tait's expectations - and becomes a Liverpool player, of course - then the Reds could finally rest easy.
Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the others being credited with an interest in the Stourbridge native.
