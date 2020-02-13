Everton reportedly ready to take £7m loss to get rid of 28-year-old

Cenk Tosun is on loan at Crystal Palace from Everton.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton want £20 million for Cenk Tosun, who is on loan at Crystal Palace at the moment.

Tosun joined Palace from Premier League rivals Everton on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

It has been reported that the Toffees want £20m to offload the Turkey international striker, but they could struggle to get that.

Loss

If Everton are looking for £20m for the 28-year-old striker, then it seems that they are ready to take a loss of £7m on him.

According to Sky Sports, Everton paid Besiktas a transfer fee of £27m to sign Tosun in January 2018.

Stats

Tosun has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton this season before he moved to Palace on loan, according to WhoScored.

The striker has made two starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Palace, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Turkey international made 10 starts and 15 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.