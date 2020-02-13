'Finally', 'exciting times': Some Everton fans erupt over key man's comments

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has helped turn the Toffees' fortunes around.

Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken of his long-term ambition to remain at Goodison Park and the Toffees fanbase has been revelling in the Italian's comments (Everton website).

Ancelotti was appointed as Marco Silva's permanent successor at Everton on 21 December and, following on from Duncan Ferguson's impressive interim spell, has helped turned the Toffees' fortunes around further.

When Everton parted company with Silva, the Goodison Park side was battling Premier League relegation, but now the Toffees sit seventh in the table on 36 points, just five behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Ancelotti's Everton contract takes him to the summer of 2024 but the 60-year-old has given an interview to the Toffees media team on how he has ambitions for that spell to be longer amid hopes of title charges and European runs.

"I signed a four-and-a-half-year deal and I would like to finish my contract, to stay here, to do my best," said Ancelotti. "And after that, if there is a possibility to continue, I would like to stay more. The ambition and idea is to stay longer.

"The club has big ambitions to be competitive in the Premier League and in Europe. We are working for this. The base of the squad is very good. We have some young players that are growing. Year by year, I think we are going to improve."

Music to the ears of Everton fans, some of whom have taken to social media to have their say:

Everton are next in action on Sunday 23 February, with a trip to Arsenal.