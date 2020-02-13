Quick links

'Even Aurier is better': Some Spurs fans react after hearing the free agent Mourinho wants

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier.

Thomas Meunier during the French League Cup semi-final football match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain at the Auguste Delaune Stadium in Reims on January 22, 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to bring in a couple of signings in January, landing Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn in a more than decent window.

Jose Mourinho will hope to see both players develop over the coming months, but he will naturally have transfer targets in mind for the summer too.

A striker is a must, but so is another right back given that Mourinho seemingly doesn't fancy Kyle Walker-Peters or Juan Foyth, leaving Serge Aurier is his main right back.

 

Adding competition over the summer is likely to be a priority, and Football.London have noted two targets for Spurs ahead of the next transfer window.

They note that Norwich City's Max Aarons is the top target, but Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier is another target in case Aarons can't be prised away from Carrow Road.

Meunier is a free agent at the end of the season, making him a particularly appealing target for Mourinho as he can be signed for free either now on a pre-contract agreement or in the summer.

Thomas Meunier of PSG during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon at Parc des Princes on February 09, 2020 in Paris, France.

The Belgian has been a regular for PSG since signing from Club Brugge in 2016, and may be appealing to Mourinho give his size at 6ft 3in tall, and his ability to both defend and support attacks.

Still, Spurs fans seem a little mixed on the matter, believing that Aarons would be a much better signing than Meunier, with some feeling that signing another PSG right back wouldn't be a great idea after Aurier's arrival, even claiming that Aurier is actually better than Meunier.

Others think Meunier would be a perfect fit for Spurs given his size, believing he would be a great signing to add depth to the squad, though some would prefer Youcef Atal over Aarons and Meunier.

