Who is Emilija Baranac? To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star on Instagram!

The actress is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Emilija Baranac has impressed viewers once again in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Keep them coming, Netflix!

The streaming service has offered audiences the chance to enjoy some amazing films recently, even breaking into the awards season like never before. The reunion of Robert de Niro and Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, the heartbreak of Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and the anxiety-inducing assault of the Safdies' Uncut Gems have all earned accolades since release.

However, these are all pretty demanding pieces of work, and as we know, Netflix is all about variety.

Sometimes you just want something sweet and charming to kick back and unwind with. They've given us plenty of that too, and if we cast our minds back to 2018, they gave us just that with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on Jenny Han's 2014 novel of the same name.

Now, we've been invited to dig into the long-awaited sequel.

Emilija Baranac in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

The character of Genevieve - or Gen, rather - returned in Michael Fimognari's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

In the film's predecessor, she was established as Peter's (played by Noah Centineo) ex-girlfriend. He was one of the recipients of Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) letters.

Gen was also Lara's best friend in middle school, but as we know, things became rocky.

It's great to see that she returned to join her rom-com co-stars, and in fact, she's set to do the same again soon! According to IMDb, she's already set to reprise the role of Gen in the third film in the series, titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It's currently in post-production, with Michael Fimoganri once again in the director's chair.

It's dated for 2020 release, although a specific date isn't given - nevertheless, it's good news.

Fans of the 25-year-old Serbian-Canadain actress will surely be happy to see Gen on screens again so soon, but there's plenty of Emilija's work to check out in the meantime...

Emilija Baranac: Movies & TV

Actress and model Emilija Baranac has been on screens since 2010, performing in such shorts as Gratuitous, Wash Your Hands and Inversion/Invasion, all in the same year.

Her first film role came in the 2013 TV movie Aliens in the House (she played Sophie), but she also starred in such subsequent TV movies as 2015's Love You to Death (Paige Winters), Breed (Girl/Lilit), 2017's Deadly Sorority (Kristina Roberts) and 2019's Tempting Fate (Olivia Cartwright).

It's not all film work, of course!

Riverdale fans will be familiar with Emilija's talents, as she has played the character of Midge Klump for a number of episodes now. If you're not a Riverdale lover, then it's worth knowing that she also starred in such TV titles as Beyond (Jamie), Supernatural (Crystal Thorrson), Charmed (Heidi) and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Audrey).

Trezzo Mahoro, Eilija Baranac and guest attend the premiere of Netflix's 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You' at The Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Follow Emilija Baranac on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with all things Emilija, then it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @emilijabaranac; she currently has a whopping 102k followers. Her bio reads "It's all happening", likely in a nod to Cameron Crowe's classic film Almost Famous, and she's exactly right... her Insta is proof of that! There's plenty of great snaps to scroll through, with a recent post showing her with her To All the Boys co-stars anchored by the caption "love these people".

Looking at her forthcoming projects, the bio makes all the more sense.

Opinions on Emilija Baranac

She is clearly a talent to keep an eye on, and while she's clearly landed some solid roles across her career so far, it feels like we're yet to see the star's full abilities showcased.

The upcoming To All the Boys sequel will be a great way to continue impressing audiences, but it's There's Someone Inside Your House which has us intrigued...

The horror-thriller film is directed by Patrick Brice and will centre upon a teenage girl stirred by murders being committed at her high school. We're intrigued, and Emilija is set to play Hailey. If it turns out to be a success, it could cement a more widespread belief in her ability to tackle a wide range of roles.

Personally, we're confident she'll knock it out of the park.

