'Don't you trust me': Sky Sports pundit claims rarely-seen Leeds ace will be asking questions

Kiko Casilla has had a difficult time in between the sticks for Leeds United in recent weeks.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that Illan Meslier will be questioning whether Marcelo Bielsa trusts him after his goalkeeping counterpart, Kiko Casilla, made yet another mistake during Leeds' 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday night.

Speaking to EFL Championships on Sky Sports (11/02/20 at 10:20 pm), Hasselbaink thinks that the rarely-seen Meslier will be thinking about what he needs to do in order to become Leeds' number one despite the constant errors from Casilla.

"If I am the second goalkeeper, you would be thinking 'what do I need to do to get into the team?'," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "Do you not trust me?' Also that [Meslier played well in the FA Cup].

"It would be very hard for the second goalkeeper if, after all these errors, he won't get a chance to make the team better and to settle the team down. That is the most important thing. To settle the back five down.

"Sometimes you have to think about him [Casilla]. Sometimes you have to release him from the pressure. Forget about, at this moment in time, your back four. What must go through his mind? He might be a strong character. But he might also need two or three games just to sit on the sidelines and to calm himself down."

Meslier made his debut for Leeds in the FA Cup last month when the Whites were knocked out of the competition by Premier League side Arsenal.

Despite that defeat at the Emirates Stadium, Leeds produced an outstanding display, especially in the first half when they were by far the better team.

Given that he is only 19-years-old and he was making his debut on such a big stage, the youngster was very impressive on the night.

Meslier's distribution stood out on the night and despite this being his first senior match, he was very calm in between the sticks, which is something Casilla hasn't been showing in recent weeks.

SEE ALSO: Leeds star Kalvin Phillips makes claim regarding Augustin

The former Real Madrid man has been making a number of different errors, from the way he deals with set-piece situations, losing concentration as he did at Brentford and letting in such a poor shot like he did at Forest. Either way, it has been a difficult time for the Spaniard.