'Sensed a vulnerability': Kilmarnock boss's comments should have Rangers very worried

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are now ten points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after a 2-1 loss to Alex Dyer's Killie at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock coach Alex Dyer admits that he sensed a ‘vulnerability’ in Rangers after Steven Gerrard’s side collapsed late on to suffer a devastating loss at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

With three months of the season remaining, Rangers’ hopes of bringing an end to Celtic’s reign appears to have shuddered to a halt.

A run of two wins in five games since the winter break, coupled with the outstanding form from Neil Lennon’s side, means the blue half of Glasgow are now ten points behind their green-clad rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers conceded twice in the final 15 minutes in Ayrshire with both goals, ironically enough, coming from a pair of former Celtic youngsters. Eamonn Brophy, who thumped the winning strike into the corner after bursting past Conor Goldson, has even been linked with a move to Ibrox of late (Record).

And Dyer’s admission will only add to Gerrard’s frustration as his side once again showed signs of mental fragility at a crucial point of the game.

“I thought we would get chances as the game wore on. We contained them to a to a degree but showed them too much respect in the first half,” he said.

“After the break was much more like us and we were confident of causing them problems. I sensed a vulnerability in them a little bit as we asked questions of them.”

Both of Killie’s goals were certainly avoidable and Rangers would have known that they cannot afford lapses like this if they want to bring glory back to Ibrox after eight barren years.