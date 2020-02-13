Quick links

'Sensed a vulnerability': Kilmarnock boss's comments should have Rangers very worried

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers are now ten points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after a 2-1 loss to Alex Dyer's Killie at Rugby Park.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kilmarnock coach Alex Dyer admits that he sensed a ‘vulnerability’ in Rangers after Steven Gerrard’s side collapsed late on to suffer a devastating loss at Rugby Park on Wednesday night, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

With three months of the season remaining, Rangers’ hopes of bringing an end to Celtic’s reign appears to have shuddered to a halt.

A run of two wins in five games since the winter break, coupled with the outstanding form from Neil Lennon’s side, means the blue half of Glasgow are now ten points behind their green-clad rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

 

Rangers conceded twice in the final 15 minutes in Ayrshire with both goals, ironically enough, coming from a pair of former Celtic youngsters. Eamonn Brophy, who thumped the winning strike into the corner after bursting past Conor Goldson, has even been linked with a move to Ibrox of late (Record).

And Dyer’s admission will only add to Gerrard’s frustration as his side once again showed signs of mental fragility at a crucial point of the game.

Eamonn Brophy of Kilmarnock celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Kilmarnock at Tynecastle park on 05 February, 2020 in...

“I thought we would get chances as the game wore on. We contained them to a to a degree but showed them too much respect in the first half,” he said.

“After the break was much more like us and we were confident of causing them problems. I sensed a vulnerability in them a little bit as we asked questions of them.”

Both of Killie’s goals were certainly avoidable and Rangers would have known that they cannot afford lapses like this if they want to bring glory back to Ibrox after eight barren years.

Rangers fans celebrate at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

