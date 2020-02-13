'Ridiculously underrated': Reported Celtic target produces his 12th assist of the season

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly hoping to raid Bristol City for the Championship top assist-maker Niclas Eliasson.

As long as Nicolas Eliasson continues to provide deliveries of such devastating precision, a place in the Championship play-offs will remain firmly in Bristol City’s sights.

No one in the entire division has as many assists to his name as The Robins’ Swedish wing wizard. And one of the league’s most enigmatic performers took his personal tally to 12 for the season on Wednesday, his inch-perfect cross converted at the far post by Famara Diedhiou to seal a hard-thought 3-2 triumph over Derby County.

But, with Eliasson’s contract due to expire in the summer, it seems that only the promise of Premier League football would be enough to convince the £1.8 million bargain signing to reject overtures from elsewhere.

Bristol Live reports that, as things stand, the 24-year-old has no interest in putting pen to paper and extending his spell at Ashton Gate. Celtic are interested, according to the Daily Record, with the Scottish Premiership leaders eyeing what would be one of their most astute additions in many a year.

On the evidence of last night, and the 2019/20 season as a whole, the chance to snap up a player of Eliasson’s potential for absolutely nothing is one that cannot be missed.

Niclas Eliasson is ridiculouslly underatted and constantly overlooked not many players with a better delivery in the Championship than him. His cross for Filip Benković this evening was weighted to perfection and Benković's header was powered into the net #BCFC#Robins — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) February 12, 2020

Niclas Eliasson almost had as many key passes (4) as he had completed passes (6) against Derby. That's something else! — (@SwedeStats) February 12, 2020

Eliasson is what Leeds fans think Pablo Hernandez is — Ben (@BENditlikeLAKE) February 12, 2020

Such a good cross from Eliasson! — (@SwedeStats) February 12, 2020