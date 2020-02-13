'He's precious': Manager explains why he made 'horrible' decision about Arsenal loanee

Premier League giants Arsenal loaned Emile Smith-Rowe out to Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town and he has made an impact in Yorkshire.

Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe was hauled off in the second half as Huddersfield Town suffered a humbling home defeat to Cardiff City on Wednesday, with Terriers boss Danny Cowley admitting to the Examiner that it was a 'horrible' decision he had no choice but to make.

The 19-year-old winger only moved to West Yorkshire in January but he has already established himself as a fan favourite at the John Smith’s Stadium.

And Smith-Rowe, who has already produced a goal and an assist in Huddersfield colours, was one of the few players to emerge out of a punishing loss against Cardiff with any credit.

He was a constant threat throughout so no wonder there was a look of bewilderment on the faces of many a home supporter when the teenager was hooked with 15 minutes to go.

Cowley, however, insists that it was a decision borne out of necessity rather than desire.

“He is a young boy in his first three-game week in the Championship. And he is precious to us. Don't think I want to bring him off, but I have to be disciplined and professional in that moment,” said the former Lincoln City boss, who is back in relegation danger after a superb start to life at Huddersfield disintegrated.

"It's a horrible sub to make because you know everybody is going to be critical of it, but he is a young boy and a very important player to us and we need to make sure we are very gradual and progressive with the way we manage his load.

"So that is, ultimately, why I made the decision."

Perhaps one day we could look back on Smith-Rowe’s spell at Huddersfield as a key point in his career, the moment when he progressed from a boy to a man – a la Jermaine Defoe at Bournemouth, David Beckham at Preston or Frank Lampard at Swansea.

With Mikel Arteta more than happy to give youth a chance, you can guarantee that Arsenal will be keeping a very close eye on Smith-Rowe’s progress up north.